China tightens control over cybersecurity in data crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Tech experts in China who find a weakness in computer security would be required to tell the government and couldn’t sell that knowledge under rules tightening the Communist Party’s control over information. The rules would ban private sector experts who find “zero day,” or previously unknown security weaknesses, and sell the information to police, spy agencies or companies. Such vulnerabilities have been a feature of major hacking attacks including one this month blamed on a Russian-linked group that infected computers at thousands of companies in at least 17 countries. Beijing is increasingly sensitive about control over information on its people and economy.