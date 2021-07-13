China slams Yellen’s call for US-European ‘unified front’

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European “unified front” against Chinese “unfair economic practices” and human rights abuses. Yellen issued the appeal during a meeting with European Union officials in Belgium, reflecting the Biden administration’s strategy of trying to forge alliances following the “America First” policies of former President Donald Trump. A foreign ministry spokesman said Beijing “deplores and rejects” Yellen’s remarks. The spokesman said Beijing has “always firmly supported” the multilateral trading system under the World Trade Organization. Biden has said he wants better relations with Beijing but has yet to say whether he will roll back tariff hikes on Chinese goods and other sanctions imposed by Trump.