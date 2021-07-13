Bringing support for survivors back to the valley

WQOW- Human trafficking isn't just a problem in big cities, it can affect any community, and that is the message one advocacy group is bringing to the valley next week.

Fierce Freedom is set to host it's 14th Justice Run Wednesday July 21 in Carson Park happening at 6pm. There is also a virtual option,

The run was started to bring attention to human trafficking in Eau Claire. In accordance with the CDC there is no in person limit for registrations, but a virtual option is available.

All money raised this year will be going to supporting advocacy services for victims and survivors of trafficking and exploitation.

The public is invited to run, walk, volunteer or donate. For anyone interested you can contact Matt Kendziera with Fierce Freedom at matt@fiercefreedom.org or call their office at 715-514-2890.