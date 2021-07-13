BREAKING: Former Altoona superintendent reaches plea deal

(WQOW) - Daniel Peggs, former Altoona school superintendent, reached a plea bargain with federal prosecutors Tuesday.

According to a letter filed with the courts by the U.S. Attorney's Office Tuesday, Peggs has agreed to plead guilty to a sole charge of possessing child pornography. You'll recall, Peggs was charged last year with multiple child sex crimes, including sex trafficking a minor, and production of child porn.

According to court documents, prosecutors will move to dismiss the remaining charges at sentencing. The charge he will plead guilty to carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. However, prosecutors have agreed to recommend that the judge give Peggs the maximum available reduction in his sentence for his acceptance of his responsibility.

Peggs signed the letter outlining the terms of the agreement. Court records indicate a plea hearing is set for July 20.

