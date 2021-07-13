Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has gotten federal approval to launch people into space, himself included. The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and an auction winner. It will be the first launch with people for Blue Origin. The Federal Aviation Administration issued its OK Monday. On Sunday, Virgin Galactic’s founder Richard Branson rode his own rocket plane to the edge of space. Blue Origin’s flight should exceed that by more than 10 miles, reaching a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles.