Activists sue federal agency over voting system guidelines

A federal lawsuit says the first federal technology standards for voting machines in 15 years should be scrapped because language that would have banned the devices from connecting to the internet was dropped after private meetings held with manufacturers. The lawsuit against the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, filed Tuesday, claims those meetings should have been open and that any changes to the draft standards should have been shared with the commission’s advisory and standards boards. Election security experts say the machines will be vulnerable to hacking without a ban on wireless technology.