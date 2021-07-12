Wisconsin attorney general race heating up

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s race for attorney general is heating up, with Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul officially launching his reelection bid and a Republican challenger reporting a record-high amount of fundraising for this point in the campaign.

Kaul quietly launched his reelection bid Saturday night. Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement was not a surprise.

Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running.

Owens announced on Monday that he had raised $304,000 since getting into the race in April.