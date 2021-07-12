WHO: Rich countries should donate vaccines, not use boosters

LONDON (AP) — Top officials at the World Health Organization say there’s not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed. They appealed Monday for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their people instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. At a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world’s grotesque vaccine disparity was driven by “greed.” He called on drugmakers to prioritize supplying their COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries instead of lobbying rich countries to use even more doses as boosters.