WhatsApp faces EU consumer complaint over privacy update

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s WhatsApp faces a complaint from European Union consumer groups who say the chat service has been unfairly pressuring users to accept a new privacy update, in a breach of the bloc’s regulations. The European Consumer Organisation, or BEUC, filed a complaint Monday over WhatsApp’s changes to its terms of service and privacy policy, saying they aren’t transparent or easily understood by users. Many WhatsApp users switched to other chat apps like Signal and Telegram because of privacy concerns when the update was rolled out earlier this year, because of concerns the changes would give Facebook access to more information on users. WhatsApp said the complaint is based on a misunderstanding.