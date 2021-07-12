US officials flag “small” reaction risk with J&J vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. The reports represent a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose vaccine. The government said the vaccines most used in the U.S., made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the disorder.