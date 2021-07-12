Stocks mixed ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. Bank stocks were broadly lower, as were industrial companies. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.