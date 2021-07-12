Slovenian PM says water referendum defeat no reason to quit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s right-wing prime minister has brushed off opposition calls for his government’s resignation in the wake of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected changes to a water management law. Janez Jansa’s government approved the amendments in March but ecologists forced a referendum amid claims that they would threaten the environment and diminish water quality. State election authorities on Monday said after counting almost all ballots that 86,6% of voter voted against the changes. The referendum turnout was very high for such a vote in Slovenia – 46.15% – which is seen as reflecting high public interest in the issue.