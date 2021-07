Meet Chata, a girl waiting for her forever home at the Chippewa Humane Association.

The isn't very treat motivated, but she is spayed and ready to go. She would be best in a home without any cats or dogs but she does love people! SHe likes to look outside and is naturally curious.

If you think Chata would be perfect for you, you can head to the Chippewa Valley Humane Association's webpage to set up a time to go meet her.