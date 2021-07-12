Over 100 men jump fences into Spanish city in North Africa

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Melilla say that 119 African men have entered the autonomous city from a group of over 200 who tried to jump over the double fence that separates the Spanish enclave in northern Africa from Morocco. At least five Civil Guard officers and one of the migrants were injured during the crossing attempt in the early hours of Monday. The rest of the migrants were stopped by guards on the Moroccan side of the border. All of them are men from SubSaharan African countries. Melilla and nearby Ceuta, Spain’s other autonomous city on the northern African coast, are seen as springboards into Europe for many Africans fleeing poverty or violence.