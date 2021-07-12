Oliver Stone revisits JFK assassination in new documentary

CANNES, France (AP) — Thirty years after “JFK,” Oliver Stone has returned to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this time in a documentary. “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” is a kind of non-fiction addendum to one of Stone’s most sensational and controversial films. The film, which will premiere Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, is likely to prompt another round of debate on both the American tragedy and Stone’s methods. But for the 74-year-old filmmaker, it was a way to answer his critics and go deeper into a history he’s forever linked with.