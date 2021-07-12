NWSF comes to an end; officials report huge turnout

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair wrapped up Sunday night and if you made it out to the fairgrounds this week, you're sure to have seen just how big those crowds were.

Fair executive director Rusty Volk said even though official attendance numbers aren't out yet, he still feels like this may be the largest attendance he's seen in the fourteen years he's held his position. And more people means hungrier fair-goers, with Volk saying he even saw some food vendors run out of goods as the fair reached its final hours.

"I think what's important is that the attendance that was here is a reflection of the people that want to get out and see everybody and their neighbors," Volk said. "So we're very, very gracious for everyone that came and joined us at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this past week."



Regardless of crowd size, Volk said he's just glad to have seen the community come together for a fun couple of days, especially after the fair's 2020 pandemic hiatus.



