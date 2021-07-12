Memorial alum Kohlhepp selected 135th by Tigers in MLB Draft

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial grad and Notre Dame sophomore pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp was selected 135th overall by the Detroit Tigers on Monday in the MLB Draft.

Kohlhepp is ranked No. 211 in the MLB's Top 250 Draft Prospects List. He has two years left of eligibility at Notre Dame, and will decide whether to sign with the Tigers, or continue to develop in college.

Kohlhepp graduated from Memorial in 2018 and spent his first year of college at Tennessee, before transferring to Iowa Western Junior College. From there he transferred to Notre Dame, where he has become one of the top pitchers in the ACC in 2021.