Local school district plans for optional mask policy, another remains undecided

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last week, CDC officials said teachers and students who are vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in the classroom. With the fall semester around the corner, what do local districts have in mind for their own policies on the matter?

In a statement, Jeff Holmes, the Chippewa Falls School District superintendent, said that their numbers show that they're able to make masks optional. This fall, students and teachers will not be required to wear one.

However, as Michelle Golden, the district's human resources executive director explains, they still encourage everyone to follow CDC guidance.

"We would make a recommendation, and that would go along with CDC, as well as the Chippewa County Health Department, that if a person hasn't been vaccinated, we wouldn't recommend it, but we are not going to mandate it," Golden said.

An Eau Claire Area School District spokesperson told News 18 that they have not made a final decision on their classroom mask policy yet.

News 18 also reached out to both the Menomonie Area School District and the Altoona School District but did not receive any comment.