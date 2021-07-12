Kubb championship ends in victory for Team Disorder

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The United States National Kubb Championship wrapped up on Sunday. Though competitors were from all corners of the country, it was a local team that took first place.

To reign as top kubb players in the country, Team Disorder had to beat out 121 other teams over the weekend. The winning trio includes Grant Scott of Iowa, Joe Pendleton of Minnesota, and Gregg Jochimsen of Eau Claire.



Among kubb players, the City of Clear Water is regarded as the "kubb capital of North America," something Jochimsen said rings true through local support.

"It's exciting, it's fun to represent and the community really wraps around the the game of kubb," Jochimsen said. "It's fun to be here in my hometown."

The members of Team Disorder have been playing kubb individually for over a decade, but this weekend was the first time they all played together as a team.