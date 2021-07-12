Kidney donor needed: billboards placed around the state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Town of Seymour woman that's in need of a kidney transplant is getting help from an advertising business to search for a donor.

Linda Leazott-Dziuk, who has polycystic kidney disease, has spent the past four years on dialysis, while she sits among the thousands of names on two transplant waiting lists. Her husband Keith is not able to donate his own kidney, so he looked for another way to help. That's when Keith said he reached out to Lamar Signs to put Linda's information on a billboard.

"We want [people] to see the billboard and say hey I think we can probably help her out and donate a kidney to her," Keith said.

While he was ready to pay for the ad space, the local manager of Lamar Signs offered to do it for free. Keith hopes the billboards, placed in Eau Claire, Wausau and Rhinelander, will help Linda find a match.



There is also a GoFundMe to raise funds for Linda as well as the medical expenses for whomever donates a kidney.