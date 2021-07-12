Skip to Content

Jordanian court to announce verdict in alleged royal plot

1:46 am National news from the Associated Press

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian state security court is expected to announce a verdict in the trial of two former officials accused of plotting with the half-brother of King Abdullah II to foment unrest in the Western-allied kingdom. Bassem Awadallah, a U.S. citizen and former top aide to the king, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were arrested in April. They were accused of a plot involving Prince Hamzah, the king’s half-brother and a former crown prince. The royal family says it resolved the dispute with Hamzah. Awadallah’s U.S. lawyer says he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content