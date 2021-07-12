Jordanian court to announce verdict in alleged royal plot

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian state security court is expected to announce a verdict in the trial of two former officials accused of plotting with the half-brother of King Abdullah II to foment unrest in the Western-allied kingdom. Bassem Awadallah, a U.S. citizen and former top aide to the king, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were arrested in April. They were accused of a plot involving Prince Hamzah, the king’s half-brother and a former crown prince. The royal family says it resolved the dispute with Hamzah. Awadallah’s U.S. lawyer says he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life.