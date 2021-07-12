Guatemalan president threatens to crack down on protests

The president of Guatemala is vowing to crack down on demonstrators complaining of mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and protesting delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine. A crowd of about 300 protesters gathered Saturday in the main square of the capital to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei for his failure to obtain enough vaccine. Giammattei signed a deal for 16 million doses of the two-dose Russian vaccine, and paid 50% up front. But only about 550,000 doses have arrived so far. The U.S. has donated another 1.5 million doses. Referring to the protests, Giammattei said Monday: “We are going to limit this type of thing.”