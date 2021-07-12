Gov. Evers drops investigation into Gary King, will name a new DA ‘as quickly as possible’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three days after Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King announced he would be resigning, the governor says an investigation into him is ending.

Last month, Evers announced he was hiring a commissioner to investigate King. That decision came because King was accused of sexual harassment and drinking on the job.

Public records show King was instructed not to work alone with some county employees following complaints of harassment. Also, during a hearing for a murder case in February, King reportedly declined a breathalyzer test after he appeared to be impaired while in court. Judge Sarah Harless postponed a hearing after King allegedly blew a 0.047 into a breathalyzer.

Two former assistant DAs wrote letters to Gov. Evers, calling for King to be removed.

Evers' office says while he took the allegations very seriously, "the investigation will be discontinued in light of the resignation." King announced on Friday, July 9, he would be resigning on Aug. 14.

The governor's office says a new district attorney will be appointed "as quickly as possible to ensure a safe, productive work environment."

Eric Huse, office manager in King's office, on Friday told News 18 that King's caseload would be shifted to other prosecutors.

According to the ACLU, in resignation or retirement cases of a district attorney, the person appointed is typically the deputy of the outgoing DA, which in this case is Peter Rindal.

The appointed DA serves until the next election, which would be November 2024. The interim DA can choose to run as an incumbent in that election.

According to Huse, they have not had any conversations with the governor's office and that Gary King's caseload is now in the hands of the deputy and the assistant DAs. How many cases there are we do not know yet.