Germany seeks to know more than just COVID-19 case numbers

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say a broader focus is needed to fully understand the impact the pandemic is having on the health system. For much of the past year the incidence rate showing how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week has been key to the government’s decisions over what restrictive measures to impose. The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question. That’s because a sharp rise in cases now in other European countries doesn’t necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients, thanks to vaccinations. The German health ministry says hospitals now need to transmit more data on their COVID-19 patients, including names, the type of treatment and their vaccination status.