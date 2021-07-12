Fujifilm finds new niches, record profits amid pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Scores of Japanese manufacturers less well known than Toyota and Sony are linchpins in world supply chains and innovation. One such company is Fujifilm, which is logging record profits thanks to diversification into a wide range of businesses, from drugs and cosmetics to advanced materials. It also still makes cameras, film and other types of imaging machines. Leading those efforts was Shigetaka Komori, who recently stepped aside after 20 years to become an executive adviser to Fujifilm. He focused on leveraging the company’s film making technology, boosted by strategic acquisitions, to become a leader in biotechnology. That paid off when the pandemic struck.