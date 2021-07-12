Findings from UWEC Athletics diversity assessment released

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The athletics department of UW-Eau Claire is already undergoing changes within its EDI practices after a lengthy assessment reached completion.

Back in May of 2020, officials with the UWEC Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion hired a third-party consulting firm to assess the department's practices.

The decision followed several racist incidents at UWEC, one of which involved Blugold football players. In November of 2019, five UW-Eau Claire football players were suspended from play after screenshots surfaced of a Snapchat conversation between teammates, showing a picture of burning crosses and Ku Klux Klan members, with one user writing, "For all who can't make the black male empowerment meeting, we are holding a white male empowerment meeting tonight at seven."

Officials within the athletic department refused to tolerate the behavior and vowed to do better in holding players accountable.

"It's a privilege to be an athlete, it's not a right," said Athletic Director Dan Schumacher. "You have a right to an education, you don't have a right to be on a football team, you don't have a right to be on a tennis team. You have to earn that and you have to be held accountable if your actions are negative to that organization."

Following the incident, consultants with the Stan Johnson & Associates firm were hired to conduct an assessment of the athletic department. Now, after months of surveys, focus groups, and interviews with Blugold student-athletes and staff, that report has been released.

"It's important for us to understand that this is not a one and done thing, you know? It's an ongoing process," said Stan Johnson. "Because every four years, you turn over the student population and if you're not doing this work ongoing, you're going to end up with the same issues. So, it's important to do this, to build it into the orientation process."

The completed EDI study was based on 15 categories. Seven showed room for improvements, such as a need for more education and conversation. However, the department ranked close to meeting or fully meeting standards when it comes to a feedback process and a visible commitment to improvement.

"Not many places have 15 different standards that are expected, it's usually three," said UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt. "But, I appreciate the assertive nature of the report and the recommendations."

The report's top three recommendations include: developing a diversity strategic plan, implementing more diversity education, and forming a diversity council to give advice on EDI-related issues.

"We don't have a culture of racism in our athletic department," Schumacher said. "Do we have areas we need to work on? Yes, we do. We're the first ones to admit that. But we have some really great people and leaders, great student-athletes. I think we can make real headway as a collective group. And it'll take some work, but we have staff and students that are committed to getting it done."

The summary of the consultant's findings reports all these changes can be fully implemented within one to three years. To see a full report of the findings, click or tap here.