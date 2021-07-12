Feeling humid with strong storm chances through midweek

Temperatures climbed to the low to mid 80s this afternoon, but humidity wasn't too bad. Dew points, for the most part, were in the 50s today and are expected to climb to the upper 50s to low 60s overnight into tomorrow morning.

At this humidity level, most people prefer air conditioning while sleeping, but it's not super uncomfortable with windows open especially when there are fans to move the air around. Humidity will continue to climb tomorrow and Wednesday as low pressure builds to our west.

Storm chances will increase as a couple lows move through over the next couple days. The threat is a bit higher for Wednesday than it is tomorrow, but there is greater uncertainty in the location of the severe storms. For that reason, this forecast is going against chronological order and focusing on Wednesday's risk before Tuesday's. What we know with Wednesday's chances is that rain is likely.

The biggest question is where the cluster of strongest storms form. For the timing, storms could begin as early as midday or as late as late evening. There will be a cluster of strong storms that will likely produce damaging straight-line wind gusts, and that cluster could either target the Chippewa Valley or miss to our south and target southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

Either way, there will be some other storms outside of the strongest area where isolated severe weather would still be possible. Within the strongest cluster, a few tornadoes also cannot be ruled out. Once the strongest storms begin, heavy rain will fall through the evening and could even last into Thursday.

Due to the uncertainty with timing and location, the area of the level two risk (area shaded yellow) is fairly large when the strongest storms will likely only be 100 to 200 miles long north to south.

There is also a threat tomorrow, which is currently at a level one risk (shaded green). This area is generally west of the Chippewa River north of highway 29, though it does go to the Buffalo-Trempealeau county line south of Eau Claire. This risk is for isolated strong storms tomorrow evening, though not everyone will even get rain from this. Where storms do form, a few could be strong to severe.

Summerlike temperatures continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but at this point ridiculous humidity levels are not expected after storms end Thursday morning.