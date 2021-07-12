EU puts on hold digital levy plans in face of US criticism

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has put on hold work on plans for a digital levy to concentrate on finalizing the historic tax decision endorsed by the Group of 20 nations over the weekend. The European Commission said Monday in the face of U.S. criticism that its work on the levy that would hit American technology companies would go on ice to allow for smooth cooperation on the political and technical hurdles that still need to be addressed on the G-20 tax decision before the end of October.