Democratic donor’s trial centers on alleged injection fetish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wealthy donor to Democrats is going on trial in Los Angeles on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine that led to two deaths and other overdoses. Ed Buck faces nine felony counts in federal court that could lead to a life sentence if convicted at the trial starting Tuesday. Prosecutors say Buck paid men and provided drugs in return for sex acts. The 66-year-old Buck has given more than $500,000 to political causes since 2000. He has pleaded not guilty. Defense lawyers say neither fatal overdose victim died from meth, and many of the alleged victims were drug addicts.