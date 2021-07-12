Cuba’s internet cutoff: The go-to tactic for global despots

Cubans facing the country’s worst economic crisis in decades took to the streets over the weekend. In turn, authorities blocked social media sites in an apparent effort to stop the flow of information into, out of and within the beleaguered nation. Restricting internet access has become a tried-and-true method of stifling dissent by authoritarian regimes around the world. Cuban authorities were blocking Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram on Monday in an apparent effort to stifle information-sharing on social media.