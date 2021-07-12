Chippewa Falls summer school attendance remains steady

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Due to the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic, one Chippewa Valley school district was unsure how its summer school attendance would fare this year.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offers summer school for its kindergarten through 12th grade students. This year was no different, but it went down from running four weeks to three weeks - in part due to fewer teachers choosing to work for the summer.

District officials say that played a significant role in summer school attendance remaining steady.

"It's difficult with the year we had to get enough summer school teachers to go through the four weeks, and people needing to take a break. I think we did have average numbers for the three weeks we did offer it," said Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

According to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, there was a slight increase in the number of elementary school students who went to summer school.