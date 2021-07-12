China says it chased US warship out of disputed sea

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military says it chased a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea after Washington warned an attack on the Philippines might activate a mutual defense treaty. Beijing affirmed its claims to portions of the sea that also are claimed by Southeast Asia governments. It rejected the Biden administration’s declaration of support for an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines that threw out most of them. China is increasingly assertive about pressing territorial claims that are fueling tension with neighbors including Japan, India, Vietnam and the Philippines. The People’s Liberation Army said it sent ships and planes after the U.S.S. Benfold entered waters claimed by Beijing around the Paracel Islands.