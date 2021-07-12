Bloomer awarded $35K to clean up environmental contamination

BLOOMER, Wis. (WQOW) - A grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will help Bloomer officials clean up an area on the north side of the city.

Bloomer city leaders are hoping the $35,000 grant from the DNR will help them redevelop the 10-acre plot of land on 190th Avenue, just off of Highway 64.

“Local officials will have the opportunity to market this property—located in an established industrial park—once they get more information regarding the contamination,” said Jodie Peotter with the DNR. “The city has already seen interest in the property.”

According to the DNR, the area was an agricultural industrial park from 1974-2004.

Since 2009, the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program has provided more than $2.7 million to 67 communities across Wisconsin.