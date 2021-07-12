Skip to Content

Authorities identify man who died after Dunn County motorcycle crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities in Dunn County have now identified the man who died the day after a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

It happened at 9:09 p.m. on Highway 12 east of 250th Street in the town of Lucas. That is southeast of Knapp.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Edgemon, 49, of Boyceville, was west on Highway 12 when he hit a deer. Edgemon was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

Edgemon was flown from the scene by Mayo One. He died on Saturday.

