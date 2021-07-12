A perfect start to the week turns humid and stormy

The wonderful weekend weather sticks around into the first few days of this week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 80s and the humidity will remain low.

Dew points will climb into the lows 60s by Tuesday afternoon but by Wednesday they will be in the upper 60's. The tropical weather will return.

Wednesday is the day we must watch closely. There is already a level 2, scattered risk for severe thunderstorms. This includes the chance for hail, strong straight line winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Guidance is suggesting that a large, organized complex of severe storms will move through the risk area. Timing and location will likely change over the next 48 hours, so watch for updates.

Excessive rainfall is also likely within this system. The risk for flooding may be of concern with a few inches of rain within a short period.

Outside of the severe weather threat the rest of the forecast looks great. We coast through the 80s with comfortable weather through the coming weekend.