Sunny start for the work week ahead

It was a fair weekend for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Temperatures got warm today near our high average of 83. Temperatures the week ahead look average, not too hot or too cool.

Humidity will stay nice and comfortable until it rises late Tuesday. The humidity will continue to increase throughout the workweek bringing some rain chances our way.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s Monday with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures can warm up to the mid 80s Tuesday with all of the sunlight we will be receiving from another mostly sunny sky.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms come on Wednesday as the humidity rises. This is when our chances of rainfall will be highest.

The chance for storms will continue on Thursday where it will be humid once again. Humidity begins to decrease on Friday, slightly.

This is when we will decrease to slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. Slight chances of showers come Saturday with a partly cloudy sky.