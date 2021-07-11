Slovenia water law referendum seen as test for government

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians are voting in a referendum on changes to the country’s waters management law that is seen as a test for the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Jansa’s government approved the amendments in March but ecologists have pushed through the referendum saying they threaten the environment by paving the way for construction by the sea, rivers and lakes. The issue has sparked a heated debate in the small European Union nation of 2 million people known for stunningly beautiful Alpine scenery and as nature-lovers. The right to water was enshrined in the country’s constitution in 2016.