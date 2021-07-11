Salon owner sells business for $1 to ‘worthy’ employee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Salon owner Pio Imperati took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable New Haven, Connecticut, business for $1. While Moura will pay rent to Imperati, she avoids a charge that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars to purchase a salon for the equipment, supplies and clientele. The 79-year-old Imperati is now working for there as an independent contractor. The 32-year-old Moura praised Imperati for treating “everyone who walks into the salon” like family.