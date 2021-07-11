Quiet weekend closes with temps closer to average

High temperatures will be getting closer and closer to our average high of 83 as we close out this weekend. This weekend shaped up to be a great weekend for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Temperatures did not get too hot or too cool and we even got some sun.

Over the past week the Chippewa Valley has been both well over and well under our temperature averages. On Monday we were higher in the 90s and on Wednesday we were lower in the 60s. Cloud coverage was not there as much the past few days, which helped us warm up and reach the 80s on Saturday.

Few showers are possible late Sunday with a partly cloudy sky for most of the day. High temperatures will be near average as well on Sunday.

Temperatures cool off briefly on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and slight chances of showers and storms. These storm chances continue on and off through the day and bring in more slight chances on Tuesday. If we receive enough sunlight on Tuesday, it can become our warmest day next week in the mid 80s.

The biggest chance of rain we have will be on Wednesday. Chance of storms Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky.

Unsettled storm chances come on Thursday, after Wednesday's rainfall. The sun will return for a little on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Some rainfall can occur, but it was too low to put "slight" for now. Slight chances of storms return on Saturday for next weekend.