One dead in Dunn County motorcycle crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One male has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred Friday evening near the Lucas Township, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, around 9 p.m., the man was driving westbound on USH 12 when they struck a deer. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Officials said they were airlifted from the scene to an Eau Claire hospital where he passed away on Saturday.

Officials have not released the name of the driver and the crash is still under investigation.