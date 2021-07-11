Oman’s sultan arrives in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s sultan has arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet with the Saudi king, starting the first visit by an Omani ruler in years against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen and the sultanate’s worsening economic woes. The choice to make western neighbor Saudi Arabia Sultan Haitham’s first foreign destination since taking power last year signals the states’ mutual self-interest and Oman’s respect for the influence of Saudi Arabia, the spiritual anchor of the Sunni Muslim world and the region’s largest economy with its vast oil reserves. Sultan Haitham ascended the throne after the death of the long-ruling Sultan Qaboos bin Said, whose public appearances grew scarce as he aged.