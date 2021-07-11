Israel’s SpaceIL secures funds for new lunar mission

JERUSALEM (AP) — The nonprofit Israeli initiative whose spacecraft crashed on the moon two years ago says it has secured $70 million in funding to make a second attempt at a lunar landing. SpaceIL said the new pledges means that it has raised almost all of the $100 million it estimates is needed for the mission to meet its 2024 launch target. The first “Beresheet,” or “Genesis” spacecraft crashed into the moon moments before touchdown in April 2019, falling short in its attempt to become the first privately funded lunar landing.