Israel freezes funds it says aid attackers’ families

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Security Cabinet has frozen nearly $200 million in tax transfers to the Palestinians. It says the sum represents the amount of money the Palestinians transferred to alleged attackers and their families last year. Under interim peace agreements, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the cash-strapped Palestinians. Israel has long objected to the Palestinian “martyrs fund,” which provides stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives, killed, wounded or imprisoned in fighting with Israel.