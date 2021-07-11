For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause

The pandemic hasn’t slowed down two of the most prominent #MeToo attorneys, who say they’re having their busiest year ever. Debra Katz and Lisa Banks have represented accusers of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, top sports figures and many others. Their work increased exponentially when the Weinstein revelations launched the #MeToo movement in 2017. And they say that despite some setbacks, society is “finally asking the right questions.” The legal duo takes the long view on the reversal of Bill Cosby’s conviction and release from prison, noting the comedian wasn’t exonerated and his case is not a referendum on #MeToo.