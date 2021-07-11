Fans storm into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 final

LONDON (AP) — Fans without tickets have stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy. Wembley Stadium says “there was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.” Fans could be seen standing in the stadium bowl unable to access their seats. Wembley’s statement says officials “are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.”