Fans go from euphoria to despair as England falls short

LONDON (AP) — It took just a few weeks to undo decades of pessimism for England fans, persuading millions that the team could defy decades of disappointment and win a major international soccer tournament for the first time since 1966. For much of Sunday’s final against Italy it felt like it might. But when Italy won a penalty shootout 3-2, after a match that ended 1-1 after extra time, fans sat with heads in hands. At a fan zone in Croydon, south London, friends hugged one another in consolation as a DJ played Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” In London’s Trafalgar Square, fans filed off dejectedly with broken glass from beer bottles crunching underfoot.