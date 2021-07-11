Eau Claire Archers host state field championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Wisconsin's top sharpshooters brought their bows to the Chippewa Valley this weekend.

The Eau Claire Archers hosted the Wisconsin Archery Alliance State Field Championship at their 80-acre facility over the weekend. Archers across all divisions, from amateurs to world champions competed as a warm-up qualifier for upcoming national tournaments.

Organizers say the tournament comes to Eau Claire every 4-5 years, and say it's a great way to help grow the sport in a part of the state where it's less prevalent.

"We're probably one of the few certified field courses probably in the northern 2/3 of the state," said Dan Hayden, president of Eau Claire Archers. "When we get the chance to have these guys here, we really try to make it look nice."

"They really did their stuff here," said James Lutz, reigning world champion archer. "I definitely hope they hold more shoots here, I'll definitely be looking out for more shoots here that aren't necessarily the state shoot."

There were several winners across many divisions, and Lutz, who's the reigning world champion, won the Professional Male Freestyle competition.

The Eau Claire Archers are a local club open for all shooters at all skill levels to join. You can learn more about them here.