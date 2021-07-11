20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Djokovic won his third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history. Djokovic becomes the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season. He will aim for a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.