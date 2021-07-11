Collier scores 27, Lynx beat Sparks 86-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier matched her career-high with 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their seventh straight with an 86-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx shot 56% from the field and won their seventh straight, solidifying their fourth-place standing in the WNBA as the league heads into the Olympic break. Layshia Clarendon added 14 points and Sylvia Fowles had 10. Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes had 14 points each, and Amanda Zahui B added 10 for the Sparks.