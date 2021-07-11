AG Kaul announces he’s running for re-election

(WKOW) -- Democrat Josh Kaul has announced he will run for re-election as Wisconsin's Attorney General.

Kaul kicked off the campaign Saturday, according to a Twitter post.



Today, I announced that I’m running for re-election as Wisconsin Attorney General!



Thank you to everyone who joined us for our campaign kickoff! pic.twitter.com/XomjvywRWW — Josh Kaul (@JoshKaulWI) July 11, 2021

Kaul said in another tweet, "I’m proud of my record of protecting public safety, public health, the environment, and our rights. And we need to continue to have an AG who will fight for all Wisconsinites, rather than one who caters to special interests."

He has served as Wisconsin's Attorney General since January 2019. His term ends in 2023.